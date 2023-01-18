Delhi Man, Driving BS-3 Car, Fined Rs 20,000 By Traffic Police; Read His Post

The Delhi government announced the ban on BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel cars earlier this month, and it was extended up to January 12. The ban was imposed to limit air pollution in the national capital, as the air quality has consistently been poor in the city for a long time. The GRAP-3 phase was also implemented due to which several drivers were fined in the city. A Delhi man was fined Rs 20,000 by Delhi Traffic police for driving a BS-3 Toyota Corolla Altis. The person shared his experience on social media and warned others from using BS-3 and older models.

In the video, the man showed his challan on camera and revealed that he was fined Rs 20,000 for driving his Toyota Corolla Altis, which comes under the BS-3 division of cars. The man warned everyone who had BS-3 and lower model and reminded them that if they carelessly drive around without paying heed to government guidelines and supreme court orders, they may have to pay heavy challans.

The video has gathered netizens’ attention. People in the comments debated if it was appropriate to fine drivers and impose such rules to curb air pollution. One user commented, “This is all a business to take money from people in India. I have some friends from Ohio, US. They drive vintage cars and are still legally allowed to do so. There is no problem there but here we have a problem.”

Another user debated that people can’t buy a new car every 10 years if the pollution policies change this way. A third user said that a car’s model and stage should not matter. Rather, the amount of pollution it causes should. He also gave an example, “The ban and scrapping policy should be according to how polluting the cars are. I have a 2011 Fortuner with just 50,000 km on the odometer and full-service history. Does not smoke at all. Whereas I have also seen the 2018 Fortuner with a few lakh kms throwing black clouds. So according to the government, my car is more polluting than that one?”

