Delhi Man Who Placed Over 3000 Orders on Zomato Crowned 'Nation's Biggest Foodie' in 2022

Zomato has crowned the “nation’s biggest foodie" in its annual report for 2022. Delhi resident Ankur placed 3,330 orders using Zomato this year, which averages to about 9 orders per day, as per a Business Today report. Ankur wasn’t the only one whose food ordering stats left people stumped. A user called Rahul ordered 1098 cakes through the Zomato app, a user from Kharagpur called Tina ordered Rs 25,455 worth of pizzas at one go and Zomato delivered 186 biryanis each minute.

A user from Pune spent Rs 28 lakh on food ordered via Zomato and one customer called Ravivar availed discounts worth Rs 6.96 lakh this year. Swiggy also revealed similar food ordering trends for the past year. Swiggy released the 7th edition of its annual trends report and chicken biryani once again emerged as the most ordered dish on the platform. According to the report, chicken biryani topped the charts as the most-ordered dish on the app for the seventh year in a row. Chicken biryani’s chart-topping success wasn’t surprising by any means.

Indians’ recipe searches on Google in 2022 also revealed some interesting trends. Google’s Year in Search report for 2022 revealed that the top recipe searched by Indians this year was Paneer Pasanda. The second spot was occupied by the Modak. The third one on the list was Sex on the Beach, followed by chicken soup and malai kofta. In 2021, the top spot was occupied by Enoki mushroom. Following the mushrooms was Modak. The next three trending Indian recipes were for methi matar malai, palak and chicken soup.

Meanwhile, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal turned delivery executive for the online food delivery platform on New Year’s Eve. Turning into the company’s foot soldier for the eve, Goyal delivered multiple orders the first of which was interestingly at the company’s office. Tweeting a picture of himself out delivering the order, he tweeted, “My first delivery brought me back to the Zomato office. Lolwut!" Goyal also updated his Twitter bio to read “delivery boy Zomato and blinkit."

