Delhi Police Officer Dances on 'Mera Balam Thanedar' in Uniform, May Face Legal Action
1-MIN READ

Delhi Police Officer Dances on 'Mera Balam Thanedar' in Uniform, May Face Legal Action

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 18:21 IST

Delhi, India

As per the report, the police officer was attending an engagement ceremony of a relative. (Credits: Twitter)

As per the report, the police officer was attending an engagement ceremony of a relative. He was on leave during the function. It has been concluded that the police officer had specifically put his uniform on to dance to the song.

Weddings are certainly a place to put your hair down and groove to the beats of music. But this cop is going to face some serious disciplinary action for taking wedding fun to the next level. In a clip now making rounds on social media, a Delhi Police SHO can be seen dancing in his uniform. The commanding officer was posted at the Narayana police station in southwest Delhi, according to NDTV. Mr Srinivas is seen grooving to the beats of Mera Balma Thanedar. Several people, in the background, are recording the performance.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1605080407481135105

As per the report, the police officer was attending an engagement ceremony of a relative. He was on leave during the function. It has been concluded that the police officer had specifically put his uniform on to dance to the song. Other police officers can also be seen in the clip. They are supposedly a part of his team.

With the clip gaining traction on social media, Srinivas has now come under the radar. Many social media users have criticised his action. Some even mentioned he was disrespecting the uniform. There have been reports that senior officials are upset with his behaviour. They are more than likely to take disciplinary action against him.

The song Mera Balma Thanedar was released by singer Dinesh Golan. The Haryanavi song has over 222 million views on YouTube. It is also part of the singer’s latest album titled GYPSY.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what's creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo
first published:December 20, 2022, 18:21 IST
last updated:December 20, 2022, 18:21 IST
