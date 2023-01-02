Delhi Sultanpuri Accident: Outrage Against Culprits Takes Over Internet As People Demand Justice

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a car that dragged her body for several kilometres in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri in the wee hours on Sunday. Five people have been arrested in connection with the woman’s death. A new high-quality CCTV footage of the Kanjhawala incident has confirmed a witness’ account, who claimed the car which hit the 20-year-old woman’s scooter, dragged her body under it for nearly one and a half hours. News agency ANI spoke to Deepak Dahiya, the witness, who runs a confectionery shop on Kanjhawala Road in Ladpur village, and narrated the horrific incident.

While most are shook by the incident, many took to Twitter and expressed their concern over the matter. Many have deemed it as “Delhi Horror."

“Good thing Mumbai is safe because of highly competant Mumbai Police and not shithole like Delhi because of Dalli Police #Delhiaccident #DelhiPolice Delhi is not safe, it has been unsafe for quite a long time, sack the entire incompetent useless corrupt Dalli Police," wrote a Twitter user.

Another person wrote, “Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, called the recent hit-and-run incident in the city “shameful” and demanded strict punishment for the perpetrators."

Here are a few responses:

Please don't drink and driveShow some maturity and grow up.. #Delhiaccident pic.twitter.com/oVcDc0rWXK— Amar (@amar_jaihind3) January 1, 2023

Even the dogs were looking at the body. The girl is dragged and stuck towards the front tyres.This is horrific!What the hell is wrong with Delhities and Delhi?Worst place to live! #Delhiaccident #Delhi https://t.co/yarKttmf8N pic.twitter.com/qbuYiDfCIR— Proud Indian (@LizmoSaxena) January 2, 2023

The way the accident happened with the girl in Delhi and the picture that has come out, it does not appear to be just a road accident#Kanjhawala #Delhiaccident #DelhiCrime pic.twitter.com/MEKMP46RCl— ImRan Khan (@imRankhan12irk) January 2, 2023

This is a very tragic day. After celebrations of #NewYear, waking up with so many bad news is heart Wrenching. No word just…. pray for peace.#RajouriTerrorAttack #trainaccident #Delhiaccident #STAMPEDE pic.twitter.com/fYD1c4Udqk— Sanjana Mohan (@SanjanaMohan10) January 2, 2023

Is this love?If the girl does not accept your proposal, then drag her to death like this. How is it possible for a girl to be dragged by a car for 12 km without anyone seeing?#Delhiaccident #KanjhawalaCase #DelhiPolice #Accident #DelhiCrime #KanjhawalaAccident #TrainAccident pic.twitter.com/AbLcOYq3hr — Aashima Rai% FB (@AashimaRai4) January 2, 2023

Dahiya, while speaking to ANI said that the victim’s body got stuck under the car but the accused kept dragging the body for nearly 18 to 20 kilometres.

“It was 3:20 am… I was standing outside the shop when I heard a loud noise from a vehicle about 100 meters away. Earlier I thought it was a tire burst. As soon as the car moved, I saw a body being dragged. I informed the police immediately," Dahiya told ANI.

While speaking to the news agency, Dahiya had said that after dragging the body for quite some time, around 3:30 am, the car took a u-turn with the body of the woman still stuck under it. Dahiya said the accused drove repeatedly on the road of about 4-5 kilometres by taking u-turns.

