Delhi Woman Working at British Council Quits Job to Sell Tea, Aspires to Become Next 'Chaayos'

No dream is too big, no job is too small. That is exactly what this woman is showing the world. A LinkedIn user, Brigadier Sanjay Khanna, shared the inspiring story of a woman with a postgraduate degree in English literature. The Army veteran happened to be in Gopinath Bazar, Delhi Cantt when he decided to have tea. He shared that he was “amazed and pleasantly surprised” when he happened upon the tea stall on wheels called Raydee. Not because it was some unusual stall, but because he came across an English-speaking woman operating it. Curious, the retired Brigadier asked why she was running the tea stall. That’s when Sharmistha Ghosh narrated her vision. It is her dream to make her venture as grand as Chaayos. The woman also shared that she had worked in British Council Library until she quit to pursue her dream.

With the support of her friend working with Lufthansa as a joint partner, and her house help working at an extra wage, she aims to work hard until she achieves her dream. The Army Veteran wrote, “I strongly feel that one must not keep thinking of high qualifications and a high-end job but think of small ways and means to achieve and flourish in the longer run.”

Social media users were in awe of the woman’s courage. They remarked that few have the fortitude to leave a high-paying job and go after their dreams. Many lauded her vision and said that her hard work will bear fruits in the future. A LinkedIn user wrote, “This is so inspiring and beautiful. I too will try to spot her in Gopinath Bazar soon if her area of operation remains the same. Thanks for sharing this,”

“Truly appreciate your sensitivity to a noble worker. Inspiring indeed! A change maker in the true sense,” read another comment.

A user commented, “Well done. She is an inspiration to a host of budding entrepreneurs.”

The Internet is filled with these inspiring stories of courage and determination. A clip that made rounds on Instagram, captured the inspiring journey of a B.Com graduate student with a South Indian food stall on the wheels. The man can be seen selling fresh food on a motorcycle.

After finishing his graduation with B.Com in 2019, and working at McDonald’s for three years, the man, Avinash Decided to follow his dream of owning a food business

