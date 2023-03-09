CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Delivery Executive Walks Away With Food After Getting Only Rs 655 Tip

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 11:45 IST

New Delhi, India

The woman claimed the eatery was over 20 km from the delivery location.

The delivery executive suggested the money wasn’t enough as she had to drive for 40 minutes to reach the location.

A delivery executive walked away with the order because she was extremely upset with the $8 (approximately Rs 655) tip. The woman suggested the money wasn’t enough as she had to drive for about 40 minutes to reach the delivery location. A video, shared online, shows the customer used their ring doorbell to instruct the woman to drop off the parcel outside the house. However, the delivery executive emphasized that she needs to have a conversation with the man. The confused customer in his move to analyze the situation hears out what the delivery woman has to say.

She accused the man of not understanding her efforts and asked him if he realises how far the food outlet is from his home. When the customer claims it to be a 15-20 mins drive, the woman disagreed, explaining it took her about 40 minutes to make the delivery as the location was about 12 and a half miles (20.1km) away. The confused man behind the doorbell asked the executive, “ Why did you take the drop off if it was that far?” The woman replied, “I didn’t know. I think you need to change the tip, to make it right. You gave an $8 tip."

When the man insisted that the $8 tip was sufficient enough, the upset woman took the food and walked back to the car. This left the recipient frustrated, meanwhile, another voice in the background can be heard saying, “Eight dollars? That’s a lot." According to a report by Unilad, DoorDash issued an official statement about the viral clip. A spokesperson of the company stated, “We take the safety of our community extremely seriously, and such inappropriate behaviour is never tolerated on the DoorDash platform."

The representative highlighted how the firm exercises zero tolerance against rude behaviour which can lead to the deactivation of services. The company confirmed they removed the dasher from their platform. Meanwhile, the firm’s team also reached out to the customer to offer assistance, and support, and sincerely apologize for falling short to giving the better experiences to customers they strive to provide every day.

