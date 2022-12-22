Depp-Heard Trial, Elon Musk's Takeover of Twitter: Controversies That Broke the Internet in 2022

It is almost time to bid adieu to 2022. This year, however, was better than the last two years in terms of Covid. With regular times, comes controversies and 2022 was no less. From Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Trial, to Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, this year has been embroiled in controversies. Social media was flooded with tweets and recent updates of all these events. Here is a list of a few most controversial events of 2022:

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial

The defamation case by actor Johnny Depp against his estranged ex-wife Amber Heard somehow managed to overshadow nearly all other news stories, dominating all of the social media platforms. All of this began as a consequence of Amber Heard publishing an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018. Now, she is being sued for defamation. Depp’s win was celebrated by the entire world as their own win. With people giving drinks of his name at bars to social media being ardently against Heard, the trial saw another fanbase altogether and was definitely one of the most discussed moments in history.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Very soon, Russia launched its missiles on several parts of Ukraine and declared them as their own regions. As a result, western allies announced new sanctions, including restrictions on Russia’s central bank and expelling key banks off the main global payments system. The war is still ongoing and no one side has truly won.

Elon Musk takes over Twitter

In October, Elon Musk completed the acquisition of Twitter and is now the new boss of the social media company. Soon after taking over Twitter, Musk fired Twitter top four executives that includes Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde. Many new changes have also been introduced and the social media platform has been embroiled in controversies since then. The executives who were fired include Agrawal, Gadde, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett. Musk, however, might step down after he lost a latest poll on Twitter.

Will Smith and Chris Rock Controversy

The 94th Academy Awards held this year had several memorable moments but one unfortunate incident remained the highlight of the ceremony. No points for guessing, we are talking about the Chris Rock-Will Smith slapgate. Months after the incident, Smith opened up about the controversy and apologized to Rock. Through a video posted on YouTube and on his social media handles, Smith addressed why he did not apologize to Rock when he accepted the Best Actor prize for his work in ‘King Richard’ shortly after he charged the stage and slapped the comic for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s short haircut.

