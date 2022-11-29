'Derry Girls' Writer Wants to 'Drop Dead' as Martin Scorsese Hypes up Hit Series

‘Derry Girls’ left audiences all over the world in their feels as the show ended after a ragingly popular three-season run. Now, it appears that filmmaking legend Martin Scorsese is about to join the list of those missing the idiosyncratic and endearing ‘Derry Girls’ Erin, Michelle, Clare, Orla and James. Scorsese was a guest speaker at Economic Club of Chicago where he was asked what he was watching currently. “I watched the other night, Derry Girls," he answered amid cheers.

Turns out Scorcese doesn’t just like the titular Derry Girls, though. Sister Michael’s unique charms weren’t remiss upon him either. “Those nuns," he said in the interview. Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee retweeted the clip of Scorsese and wrote, “Excuse me while I drop dead and actually die a death."

Excuse me while I drop dead and actually die a death https://t.co/AdVAiX8kjk— Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) November 28, 2022

well, obviously. He has a good eye, he'll go far. https://t.co/0qKs4OHPrn— SW1 (@siobhanworn) November 29, 2022

Imagine @lisammcgee waking up and hearing this from one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. Fantastic.#DerryGirls https://t.co/tMesdOYNKq— Dave Ray (@daveray99) November 28, 2022

Biggest of oofs tho, the legend MS showing some Derry Girls love, yeerrs lad Also he's 80, how stylish is he too https://t.co/Ei6HoN2qdk— Oisín Hanzō (@KatanaLFC) November 28, 2022

That familiar round of applause for just two little words! https://t.co/lHktpCFvVK— NI Bureau (@NI_Bureau) November 29, 2022

Quite the endorsement @LisaMMcGee. Great show alright https://t.co/mQmdhnpwR5— Michael White (@MWhite1969) November 28, 2022

Scorsese also gave Desi film buffs cause for celebration earlier this year. Classic Malayalam film, Kummatty is being restored by him. The news was made official by the filmmaker himself via social media on July 11. The movie that was originally directed by Aravindan Govindan was presented in The Film Foundation Restoration Screening Room. Scorsese hailed G Aravindan as a pure magician who created the classic film during the late 70s.

The filmmaker further revealed how the movie is accentuated with an engaging story and stunning visuals that are sure to captivate the viewer’s attention even today.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here