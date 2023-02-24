Never in their wildest dreams, newlyweds Pranav Jha and Victoria Jha thought that they will not be able to attend their own wedding reception. You can never afford to go wrong in your wedding ceremonies, but Pranav and Victoria had one to remember. While the guests wondered if they skipped out on the party to start their honeymoon early, Pranav and Victoria were actually trapped in an elevator for two hours. According to WBTV, the incident occurred while the couple was heading to the 16th floor to attend the reception at the Grand Bohemian hotel in North Carolina. However, their elevator got stuck between the first floor and the second floor.

Witnessing the scenario, the rescue services tried their best to repair the lift. However, eventually, the firefighters had to reach the spot and help the couple in getting out. In a conversation with WBTV, Pranav said, “We go up maybe five feet and then just stopped. The door was slightly ajar, so I was like, ‘Hmm, that’s not normal.’” The bride and groom were trapped along with four other guests at their own reception party.

The Charlotte Fire Department shared the picture of the couple on their Facebook account detailing the scenario. While congratulating the newlyweds, the fire department made it clear that they didn’t crash their wedding but reached there after receiving an “elevator entrapment” call. The post by the fire department read, “Early this morning, our crews responded to an elevator entrapment. When Charlotte Fire crews arrived, 6 people were trapped in a hotel elevator between the first and second floor.”

Revealing that none were harmed in the process, the fire department detailed how they rescued the couple step by step. The fire department added, “Firefighters rigged equipment to hoist those trapped up out of the elevator to the best access point on the fourth floor. After the first person was recused, she said, ‘please get my sister out next, she’s the one in the wedding dress.’ All 6 who were pulled to safety were part of the Jha wedding party. Thankfully, no one required medical attention. Mr. and Mrs. Jha, we hope today is the start of a long and happy life together.”

Several users took to the comments section to thank the firefighters and many wished the couple to have a happy married life. One user commented, “Thank you Charlotte firefighters!!!!” Another commented, “What a beautiful couple. Good wishes for a happy marriage! Nice job to the firemen!!”

So far, the picture has received around two thousand likes.

