Desi Dadi Grooves to Varisu’s ‘Ranjithame’ in a Packed Theatre, Stuns Internet With Fire Moves

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-acclaimed film Varisu, which was released last week, has already gone on to become a blockbuster hit. After Day 5, the film has entered the 100 crore club in India. The Hindi version of the movie is also getting a lot of attention on social media. In its first weekend, the film has collected more than 3 crore. Apart from Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna’s impeccable chemistry, fans are in love with the peppy track Ranjithame. It has created a buzz on social media. Now, a video of an elderly woman dancing to the electrifying number has gone viral.

In the video, a grandmother is seen grooving to Ranjithame in the theatre. As soon as the song was played on the big screen, the grandmother could not remain calm and decided to dance in front of the theatre screen. The granny, who was dressed in an orange saree, danced her heart out and didn’t bother about anything. The video also shows a group of young people dancing along with the elderly woman to the song. The caption also read, “No salsa no flamingo my brother do u know grandma kuthu… This grandma lit the fire on theatre for Ranjithame song”.

Watch the video below:

No salsa no flamingo my brother do u know grandma kuthu🔥🔥🔥 …….this grandma lit the fire on theatre for ranjithame song pic.twitter.com/sqkytZcJnm— Nizamudeen (@zamnsk) January 15, 2023

The video garnered over 153 thousand views ever since it was shared online. Several social media users were left stunned by watching this video. One of the users wrote, “The Biggest Gift To Vijay. 6 to 60s Will Admire Him”. Another user wrote, “Madness with fire emojis”.

The Biggest Gift To Vijay 😌❤️✨ 6 to 60's Will Admire Him ❤️— Master_Shelby (@fire_rick88) January 16, 2023

வெறித்தனம்🔥🔥😂👍— 🇮🇳 Dr Shalini R🩺 🇮🇳 (@Drshalini_R) January 16, 2023

A person wrote how this is going to be a lifelong memory. The caption read, “Unforgettable experience”.

Unforgettable experience— Nizamudeen (@zamnsk) January 15, 2023

Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu has a stellar cast including Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Shaam, Srikanth, and Yogi Babu. The film’s music is composed by S Thaman. The film’s Telugu version is titled Vaarsudu. The film that stars Thalapathy Vijay as Vijay Rajendran is a happy-to-go lucky man. However, things change when his foster father dies unexpectedly. The Telugu version was released in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on January 14.

