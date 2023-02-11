A captain’s knock by Rohit Sharma (120), an all-round display by the returning Ravindra Jadeja, and a fiery spell by Ravichandran Ashwin saw India crush Australia within three days of the first Test at Nagpur on Saturday.

After losing the toss, India responded with 400 to Australia’s below-par 177. Still trailing by 223, Ashwin ran through the Aussie top-order batters on Day 3, skittling the visitors for a humbling 91 and helping India register a massive win by an inning and 132 runs. Those who gathered at the Vidarbha Cricket Stadium and millions who tuned in on their television sets celebrated the big win.

And for those who gathered on social media, they rejoiced India’s special win over Australia through hilarious memes and mockery. Here are a few memes doing rounds on social media:

According to the Australian & Pakistani Media…Nagpur Pitch Was Like that :-….#INDvsAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/PNFfjELKi7— Sayed Ibrahim Husain (@iamSayedibrahim) February 11, 2023

Steve Smith was the lone fighter who held the fort amid the regular fall of wickets. The vice-captain got a little support from Nathan Lyon but Shami dented the partnership before it could flourish. The Indian pacer cleaned up Lyon (8), putting India on the verge of a clinical victory. The pacer returned to dismiss the last Australian man, trapping Scott Boland in front, taking his team through at the stroke of tea.

The pitch hasn’t changed its character much and it remains a slow turner where any batter ready to grind it out will get results.

While Murphy (7/124) has been impressive on debut, Lyon’s (1/126) performance has been disappointing to say the least as his bowling lacked the bite. Almost all the Indian batters found it easy to defend the veteran off-spinner off the back foot.

