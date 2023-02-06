CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#EntertainmentNews#CricketLive#BiggBoss16#ViralNews
Home » BUZZ » Desi Groom Smashing Flower Like a Ball from Shaadi Mandap Shows Our Obsession With Cricket
1-MIN READ

Desi Groom Smashing Flower Like a Ball from Shaadi Mandap Shows Our Obsession With Cricket

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 16:26 IST

Delhi, India

Cricket in Mandap? Video of Groom ‘Hitting’ Flower Like a Ball During Wedding Goes Viral (Photo Credits: Shutterstock/Twitter/@GemsOfCricket)

Cricket in Mandap? Video of Groom ‘Hitting’ Flower Like a Ball During Wedding Goes Viral (Photo Credits: Shutterstock/Twitter/@GemsOfCricket)

A Desi groom crossed all the limits by smashing a flower like a ball from his Shaadi Mandap that was, indeed, proof of his love for cricket. The viral clip left internet in stitches.

Indians and their obsession with cricket are indescribable! From gully cricket to international matches, everything related to the game is considered ‘more than just a game’. With people playing cricket during their office lunch breaks or residents of a locality organising night matches during a festive period, the craze of this game is just another level! But a Desi groom crossed all the limits by playing a ‘shot’ from his Shaadi Mandap that was, indeed, proof of his love for cricket.

Twitter page, Out Of Context Cricket, shared an uncredited video of an Indian groom smashing a flower like a ball amidst his wedding rituals. It’s a common practice of showering flowers in the form of blessings on the couple during Pheras but this man went beyond in making it a real cricket moment. He used a box (as his bat) to hit the flower that was being ‘delivered’ to him on the wedding ‘pitch’. The clip also showed a slow-mo version of his shot. Meanwhile, the commentary in the background made it just a dream-come-true moment for all the cricket fans.

Netizens and cricket lovers started celebrating the unusual wedding instance shown in a viral video that amassed over 50K views on the micro-blogging site. “Look at the smile after he middled that,” quipped one user and another one remarked, “Dhoni be like - ye mai kr lunga aap shaadi ki rasm pr dhyaan do (I’ll do this, you focus on the ritual)”. The third user rightly commented, “Cricket is emotion”. “Men will be men,” exclaimed the fourth one.

RELATED STORIES

Some even asked if he is a cricketer and even zoomed in on the video to speculate about the presence of an Indian player in the crowd.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. viral
  2. viral video
first published:February 06, 2023, 16:26 IST
last updated:February 06, 2023, 16:26 IST
Read More