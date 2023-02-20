Filmmaking is perceived as a costly procedure that requires a lot of expenditures for things like locations, gear, and more. Those who love movies and want to try their hand at creating them sometimes lack the resources to do so. Under these circumstances, all they have is a phone camera to make their films and pursue their aspirations.

But if you really want to make a movie, nothing could stop you. And this clip of a group of young men using low-budget equipment to shoot a movie is proof. The video shows the men using a phone camera to shoot their movies.

The video begins with the men attempting to shoot a scene where one man is just seen walking by. What’s surprising here is that the man holding the phone camera is seen being dragged slowly by another man to get the perfect shot. What tops it all is the fourth man who directs the shot but uses slippers in place of a film clap to make the calls of ‘action’ and ‘cut.’

When your movie budget is $20 pic.twitter.com/OdBmW4I9VL— The Figen (@TheFigen_) February 18, 2023

The hilarious video showing the essence of Indian jugaad or creative ways of problem-solving was shared on Twitter by a user named The Figen a few days ago with a caption that reads, “When your movie budget is $20."

Since being posted, the video has amassed over 3 lakh views on Twitter. A user commented, “Quite innovative though. Hope they can be afforded some equipment & international exposure, coz they have the skill & determination."

🤣🤣🤣🤣 Quite innovative though. Hope they can be afforded some equipment & international exposure, coz they have the skill & determination.— Daniel Kamiri (@dankinungi) February 19, 2023

Another user commented, “Passion ensures you overcome difficulties that come your way."

Passion ensures you overcome difficluties that come your way💐— Zen Zi (@SagaciouslyZen) February 19, 2023

The third user wrote, “Their budget is gone on the phone bill, but they’re dedicated."

Internet isn't that expensive in India— Casual Commentator (@CasualCommenta3) February 20, 2023

The video has also been liked by politician Shashi Tharoor.

In a previous edition of viral desi jugaad, a guy devised a unique solution to fit his entire family on a two-wheeler.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arvind Singh Lodhi Thakur (@a.s.arvind_)

The man had cleverly fastened a horizontal wooden board to the bike. Then, as he rode the bike, he made his female family members sit on each side of the wooden board. Although it wasn’t the safest mode of transportation, it demonstrates how far some individuals would go to solve their problems with jugaad.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here