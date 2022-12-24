CHANGE LANGUAGE
Desi Man Asks For Leave to Sit at Home and Watch 'Pitchers', Boss Replies on Twitter
2-MIN READ

Desi Man Asks For Leave to Sit at Home and Watch 'Pitchers', Boss Replies on Twitter

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 24, 2022, 17:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Desi journalist's leave application goes viral. (Credits: Twitter/@AbhishekSay)

Desi journalist's leave application goes viral. (Credits: Twitter/@AbhishekSay)

This man's leave application and his boss' response to it have come as a welcome change on Twitter.

The LinkedIn brand of ‘hustle culture’ has been increasingly coming under fire on social media as more and more young people suffer from stress and burnout. Toxic work atmospheres that expect overtime work and minimal wages, too, are being criticised in the same vein. In such circumstance, a journalist’s email to his employers asking for leave to sit at home and watch Pitchers season 2 has come as a refreshing change.

“Normalise leave. 😉It is not necessary that you take leave only when you are sick or for some work that cannot be done without you," the journalist wrote in a tweet. “This is a formal application for a day leave on December 23rd to sit at home and watch Pitchers- Season 2," part of his email to his bosses reads. He also got a response on Twitter.

first published:December 24, 2022, 17:41 IST
last updated:December 24, 2022, 17:41 IST
