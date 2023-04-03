Desi Man Pits Zendaya Against Indian Women by Calling Them 'More Beautiful', Gets Roasted

The focus of day two of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event was on the influence of haute couture, and Hollywood celebrities stole the show by adding a Desi touch to their looks. One of the top A-list attendees was Zendaya, the star of the TV series ‘Euphoria,’ who wore a stunning deep blue sari with a playful floral border and gold-embellished blouse. Her effortless ensemble was admired by everyone, as it perfectly captured the Indian vibes. However, a Twitter user recently compared Zendaya’s saree look and beauty to that of Indian women, claiming that the latter was more beautiful. This tweet sparked controversy on social media, with the user facing backlash for their ‘judgmental’ comment.

A user on Twitter, @theprayagtiwari, commented, “Chandigarh ke har gali main Zendaya se khoobsurat 70 ladkiya dikhti hain" (Every other street in Chandigarh has almost 70 women who look more beautiful than Zendaya). Some took it as lighthearted humour, while others criticised the comment. The aggrieved social media users couldn’t stop slamming him with one commenting, “do u see zendaya going and saying that i’m prettier than chandigarh girls? no right?? then WHY WONT U LET HER HAVE HER MOMENT god, u guys can’t let women enjoy anything”. Another user cleverly questioned, “But are they more successful, confident and rich than her”.

Chandigarh ke har gali main zendya se khoobsurat 70 ladkiya dikhti hain. pic.twitter.com/KdlYbjOd33— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) April 1, 2023

men will pit women against one another for no apparent reason when in reality, all women do is hype up each other to the point where it gets so wholesome https://t.co/xdPCwLOcmB— shivangi tiwari⁷ (@teawithtiwarii) April 2, 2023

Next time when I visit Chandigarh, will you be my guide?— thePJ (@pjexplained) April 1, 2023

I too hVe beautiful wife pic.twitter.com/cSofkISE7J— chirag (@chiragtvasani) April 2, 2023

But are they more successful, confident and rich than her— Lalithya (@whos3_lalithya) April 2, 2023

Beautiful hongi but this level of confidence and attractive personality ni hogi. Today’s world has taught us not to perceive someone as beautiful just because they’ve perfect eyes nose lips etc but because of how they carry themselves— ⚡ (@AzraelNotIsrael) April 2, 2023

The backlash continued on Twitter with more comments trolling the user for judging beauty solely based on looks. One user emphasised, “It’s not just about the face, its more about carrying yourself, your grace and ability to flaunt in the dress ur wearing,” “In india every one is judged. Our arrange marriage market revolves around that. She is not a beauty queen but an actress. Smita Patil, Alia, Tabu cannot be judged on beauty alone,” highlighted another.

It’s not just about the face, its more about carrying yourself, your grace and ability to flaunt in the dress ur wearing— Moiz Shahid (@Moizizokay) April 2, 2023

Beauty reflects by -attitude, knowledge, selfi dependence,kind hearted,empathy , humble etc etc..not by only colour/ figure— Dr.Pranita Priyadarshini Nayak (@DocPPN) April 2, 2023

Thankfully Zendaya aur un 70 ladkiyo ko aap ni dikhte — Sukhnoor Kaur (@SukhnoorKaur2) April 2, 2023

In india every one is judged. Our arrange marriage market revolves around that. She is not a beauty queen but an actress. Smita Patil, Alia, Tabu cannot be judged on beauty alone.— Nonviolent (@Rajeshsey) April 2, 2023

Isn’t it high time that we stop imposing comparisons on women based on their physical appearance and allow them to revel in their own element?

