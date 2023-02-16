The internet was brimming with several mushy posts and videos during Valentine’s week. At a time when lovebirds in every corner were making sure to spend some quality time with their partners, an enraged desi mother caught her teenage daughter romancing her boyfriend on the terrace.

Wondering what happened next? Well, the desi mother didn’t hesitate in picking up her slippers and smacking the two till she believed that they had learned their lesson. The incident came to light after a user shared the video of the entire incident on the internet. The video, which has gone crazy viral, was recorded by their neighbour, who presumably let the cat out of the bag and was seen guiding the mother in finding the boy.

The video was shared on February 14 by a Twitter user, who claimed that the source of the video is unknown. The user shared the clip with the caption, “Aunty ji ne beti ke valentine’s day plan par paani fer diya.” The now-viral video opens by showing a worried teenage girl on her terrace, as her mother can be seen tracking and looking for the boy, hiding in the corner. All this while the neighbour, holding the camera can be heard, guiding the woman to find the boy. The moment the mother locates the boy in the corner, she can be seen pulling her out and begins hitting her. However, she might have thought that simply slapping and hitting him wasn’t enough, after she caught him red-handed with her daughter in her own house. So the mother pulled out her slippers and ran after the boy until he left her terrace.

aunty ji ne beti ke valentine's day plan par paani fer diya pic.twitter.com/QLcqLYi528— Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) February 14, 2023

This is not all. Once the boy left the terrace, the mother came back to her daughter and started smacking her with the slipper. All this while the neighbour continued encouraging the mother to make her daughter learn a proper lesson. As soon as the video was shared online, it started doing rounds on the internet, with several users taking to the comments section and claiming that the mother will soon get her daughter married. It further sparked a meme fest, wherein singles formed an alliance and encouraged the mother to hit the boy.

Single me after seeing this: pic.twitter.com/gbtVUoILFX— Shivani (@shivani_yaar) February 14, 2023

His single friendwho informed aunty : pic.twitter.com/W2oHL62JNT— Bawaal (@iamBawaal) February 14, 2023

One user wrote, “Aunty ji ne ab jaldi shadi kara deni hai…”

Aunty ji ne ab jaldi shadi kara deni hai…:P— Yogendra Bundela (@YSBundela1008) February 15, 2023

Another commented, “The one who shot this video must be very happy now.”

The one who shot this video must be very happy now 😅— Dr.Akhii (@Akhila_doc) February 15, 2023

So far the video has been played more than a million times and has garnered over four thousand likes.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here