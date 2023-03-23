Desi Mom Discovers Daughter's 'Rolling Paper' and Now She is Convinced it is 'Sticky Notes'

Twitter user who goes by the name, ‘pachtaogaybro’ took to the blue bird app and shared a hilarious incident. Taking to the app, the user shared how her mom discovered the rolling paper that she had ordered from instamart. However, what happens next will leave you in splits. We know how our desi moms find a ‘jugaad’ for everything and make surre they use each product to the fullest. Twitter user somehow convinced her mom that it is a sticky note and she is making the most of it now.

“Mom received my rolling paper order from instamart and now i’m convincing her it’s sticky notes," read the caption. Along with this, their is an image of the ‘sticky note’ with certain ingredients mentioned on it. “Dal Masoor, Jeera Powder, Haldi, Dhaniya Powder," read the text on the paper. Have a look for yourself:

Mom received my rolling paper order from instamart and now i'm convincing her it's sticky notes pic.twitter.com/K3FpqgkWJt— •i• (@pachtaogaybro) March 21, 2023

The tweet, since uploaded, has garnered over 517K views. “Woh maa hai ..woh sab jaanthi hai," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Modern problems require modern solutions."

And the filter tips, I once convinced saying it’s a mini notebook kinda thing to note down contact numbers— Godfather OG ☘️ (@nxfx69) March 22, 2023

Two decades ago, my mom found my stash of the 'Green stuff' and confronted me. Got a way by telling her it's Ayurvedic remedy for pimples. Even applied it to my face that day to convince her..— Kib (@kib_reddy) March 23, 2023

When my mom found one in my bag during my engineering days, I convinced her that it was a tracing paper for some lab period. — Karan Kaushik (@daydreamerkaran) March 22, 2023

my mom thought it was a bandage https://t.co/bx6qKju4CF— Jignesh (@jigneshsdd) March 23, 2023

I thought these were baking sheets https://t.co/zIGa4xlybB— na (@pinterestgirlll) March 22, 2023

Now you gotta do something creative like thishttps://t.co/buEsYpZaGf— Shubham (@_jainny__) March 22, 2023

Best thing today https://t.co/pF46mRIKgp— Rohit Vagare (@RohitVagare97) March 22, 2023

