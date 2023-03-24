Desi TV soaps throw caution to the wind when it comes to laws of Physics- this goes without mentioning. But, a scene from one such serial not only showed little regard for scientific principles, but also amped up the romance quotient quite a bit. The viral video from old Star Plus show ‘Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka’ shows a man pulling the moon from the sky in order to become eligible to marry a woman.

Aman, the hero of the scene evidently took ‘chand taare tod laun‘ a little too literally. Amid awed and worried onlookers, he loops a glowing (?) rope around the moon and tries to pull it from the sky. It’s all done in order to break off a piece of the moon- chand ka tukda, literally- to win the woman’s hand in marriage. The woman is the one who has thrown open this challenge for her suitors.

In defence of ‘Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka’, it does appear to be themed around some sort of high fantasy. While Aman lives under the shadow of a jinn, Roshni, the protagonist of the soap, has angelic abilities. The show has now been off air for a while.

Most people have been “down bad" at some point in their lives, but have you ever been down bad enough to pull something (read: the moon) like this?

ruet e hilal committee forcing moon to come out pic.twitter.com/3diDRKRwZS— nma (@namaloomafraaad) March 22, 2023

The girl says she'll marry whoever gets the moon for me. And he's pulling the moon with that rope for her. Amazing thing is, he pulls it down in the end and holds it.— Mawra (@Mawrababe) March 23, 2023

@fakisgotnochill kar skta hai wo tere liye aesa haan bata— Afk_16 (@16_afk) March 23, 2023

with Wonder Woman's lasso of truth— Shraheel Bukhari (@ShraheelBukhari) March 23, 2023

Worse (or better?) things have been known to happen on Desi TV soaps. Recently, a scene from ‘Ishq Ki Dastaan Naagmani’ went viral, showing one of the characters, Shankar, falling off a terrace, and his wife Paro follows after him by clinging onto… a gigantic kite. Yep, you read that right.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here