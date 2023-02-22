“When in Rome, do as the Romans do", but these two Indian men had other plans. Channelling their Bollywood love, the two desi tourists recreated Ranbir Kapoor and Bipasha Basu’s popular track Small Town Girl from Bachna Ae Haseeno at the same location- the Spanish Steps in Italy. The Siddharth Anand’s multi-starrer film track remains a favourite among listeners.

Sourav, in the video, essayed Ranbir’s character, while Manav got into Bipasha’s shoes. From lip-syncing with Bipasha’s dialogue to copying Ranbir’s steps, Manav and Sourav nailed the performance. While Sourav did a brilliant job in memorising Ranbir’s every step, Manav was impeccable in replicating Bipasha’s expressions.

While sharing the video, the user wrote in the caption, “Who would you choose -Hot Ranbir Kapoor and Bipasha Basu with a 20-member crew or 2 sleep-deprived Indians who were looking for sth to kill time in Rome? Presenting you re-created Small Town Girl at the exact same place - Spanish Steps, Rome, Italy.”

Expectedly, the users flooded the comments section with appreciation. Several claimed that it was next to impossible to find the difference between the two videos. Many said it must be instantly viral. One user commented, “The irony of this compilation is: in the movie we can see so many people behind RK but in your video, it’s blank as if actual shooting was taking place…good job.” Another wrote, “Corporate needs you to find the difference between this video and this video.” A third user wrote, “Hahaha that was so cool. Manifesting my Bollywood moment…right here. Kudos to that supportive friend.” So far the video has been viewed more than 584 thousand times and has garnered over 84 thousand likes.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Bipasha Basu, Bachna Ae Haseeno also featured Minissha Lamba, Deepika Padukone, and Kunal Kapoor among others. Siddharth Anand’s directorial turned out to be a blockbuster back in 2008.

