Desi Woman Performs Baby Shower for Her Dog With Garland, 'Tilak' in Adorable Video

A dog is said to be a man’s best friend. And rightly so, dogs are known for their loyalty to their master. However, a woman recently planned a baby shower ceremony for her canine companion. The video of the ceremony is going viral on the internet, and many people are amazed to see the woman’s love for her dog.

In the video, recently shared on social media by a user named Sujatha Bharathi, the woman can be seen carrying out the traditional baby shower rituals with zeal. The video begins with the text “Baby shower for my cutie.” The woman can be seen wrapping a shawl around her dog, a garland around her neck, making her wear bangles and applying a tikka to her forehead. Towards the end of the video, the woman even goes on to prepare food and feed the stray dogs.

The video has amassed over 5 million views on the internet as of now. Several social media users are in awe on watching the video and also all praise for the woman. One of the users wrote, “This is the best thing on Instagram today”. Another user wrote, “You made me cry …feeding the strays was the highlight”. A third user mentioned, “Your thoughts and work are beyond imagination…as a paw parent I can understand your love for the cute ones. Keep going”.

Previously, a family from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, celebrated the birthday of Oscar, their pet dog. The family took the occasion seriously, inviting over 350 people to the grand birthday party. The viral video captured the entire party as people surrounded the birthday boy and his parents with a massive cake. In the video, a woman, presumably the mother, is seen coddling the dog and kissing him while a man props him up. The stage is also decorated with balloons and other decorations.

The video garnered over 220 thousand views as of now.

