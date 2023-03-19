Ever since its launch, ChatGPT has leveraged AI to deliver top-notch solutions to users. People have been turning to this chatbot for resolving all kinds of issues that might hinder their day-to-day work. However, a designer recently highlighted that the use of similar-coloured buttons by OpenAI can disrupt the user interface (UI). This observation has left some users puzzled, while others have agreed with the designer’s assessment.

A designer named Musthaq Ahamad shared a screenshot of the ChatGPT login page on Twitter, expressing his dissatisfaction with the page’s design. He highlighted the issue of users accidentally clicking on the ‘Sign up’ button instead of the ‘Log in’ button, suggesting that the two green-coloured buttons needed to look different. “The designer in me dies every time I see this page,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

The designer in me dies every time I see this page pic.twitter.com/i4aeqKthym— Musthaq Ahamad  (@haxzie_) March 18, 2023

Shows you how much it is unimportant if you got an awesome product.— Robin Lavallée (@robinlavallee) March 19, 2023

Like it’s making people stop using it or smth?— Daniel (@daniyvr) March 18, 2023

Seems that designer never existed in me I really see no problem at all — mazault (@devrel_mazault) March 18, 2023

While some users agreed with his point and suggested possible solutions, others argued that the UI was not a significant issue, and the product’s excellence mattered more. “Shows you how much it is unimportant if you got an awesome product,” pointed out a user while another one made a sarcastic comment that read, “When people actually WANT your product, this is a zero issue.”

When people actually WANT your product, this is a zero issue.— tt.AM (@spellunkher) March 19, 2023

The only thing I would probably immediately change here would be to create a context difference between the two buttons.Aside from that, it does the job and simple sign up pages are known to convert better. — Nicholas Griffin (@ngriffin_uk) March 18, 2023

The buttons could definitely be different shades at least.— Nels Henderson (@nelshenderson) March 19, 2023

However, a few users proposed alternative solutions to improve the ChatGPT login page design. One user suggested, “The only thing I would probably immediately change here would be to create a context difference between the two buttons. Aside from that, it does the job and simple sign up pages are known to convert better”. “I would actually make the sign up not a button but a link under the log in one: “Don’t have an account yet? Sign up,” recommended the other.

Nice spot. I ❤️ the minimalistic nature but “though shalt not have two primary CTA’s” — one could easily be an outline for a quick solve. pic.twitter.com/S5SsgSWeV8— Rob Simon (@orob) March 19, 2023

If people knew how many times I’ve chosen the wrong option due to the colors of a button….— Sílvia Vanessa (@Nessvah_) March 19, 2023

Overall, the debate centred on the importance of UI design, with some users arguing that it was crucial to ensure an excellent user experience, while others believed that the product’s usefulness and effectiveness trumped any UI-related issues.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here