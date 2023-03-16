Devotees in Andhra Pradesh have been offering their heads to have coconuts broken over them by priests at a temple. The unusual tradition has been followed for decades. Devotees offer their heads as the platform for coconut-breaking in order to please the presiding deities.

Nidigunta Beera Lingeswara Swamy, Sri Ujjaniraya Swamy and Vasaraya Swamy are considered ‘family gods’ by people of the Kurava caste in Beeraganai Kurappally village in Gangavaram mandal under Palamaner Assembly constituency limits in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh.

They conduct a four-day annual festival to the aforementioned gods and perform special pujas including Maha Mangala Pujas to the presiding deities on each day as part of the spiritual celebrations following the age-old traditions. The traditional programme conducted on the concluding day of the celebrations is when shocked newcomers witness the coconut-breaking ritual.

In general, people offer coconuts to the presiding deity by breaking it on a rough surface like hard stone or on a metallic platform with sharp edges.

On the concluding day of the four-day celebrations in this village, the priests of the temple break the coconuts on the heads of the devotees who voluntarily come forward to offer themselves for the ritual not just to please the deities but also hoping that it would fulfill their long-pending desires.

The devotees who offer their heads to break the coconuts said that they didn’t feel any pain and were not injured in the process. Devotees from neighbouring states including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka throng to the village in Andhra Pradesh to witness the four-day annual celebrations.

There are many such extreme rituals in India. For instance, at a Karnataka temple, high drama unfolds when devotees hurl fire at each other during a ritual called ‘Thoothedhara’ or ‘Agni Kheli’. The ritual is held as a means of paying reverence to Goddess Durga at the Sri Durgaparameshwari temple in Kateel.

