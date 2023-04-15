Dhanashree Verma Impresses Ayushmann Khurrana And Athiya With Her Laung Gawacha Moves

Dhanashree Verma never fails to impress the internet with her euphoric moves. And her Instagram timeline is proof. Setting the mood right for the weekend, Dhanashree is back with another dance video. And this time, she not only impressed her fans but also a few B-Town celebs. Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife shared a video of herself grooving to Nucleya’s hit number Laung Gawacha. The video of her on-point performance to the viral number has taken the internet by storm. So much so that it has also impressed Bollywood actors like Ayushmann Khurrana and Athiya Shetty, who liked her video.

While sharing the video, Dhanashree wrote in the caption, “Working on strength and celebration.” The video opens with Dhanashree in what seems like her living room. Decked in an all-black crop top and shorts, the choreographer with a smile on her face can be seen shaking a leg to the track. Her rhythmic moves perfectly fit the lyrics of the track.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

In no time the video started making rounds on the internet, with its comments section flooded with a barrage of comments. Several lauded Dhanashree’s step in the clip. Many even asked Dhanashree in the comments section about Indian batter Shreyas Iyer, hinting at their massively viral video that the two created back in 2021. A user wrote, “Shreyas bhai dikh ni rhe kahi (wee can’t see Shreyas anywhere).” Another jokingly commented, “Report says that this video is clicked by Shreyas.”

In case you don’t know, in February 2021, the star Indian cricketer shared a video of himself along with Dhanashree giving a whirl to the then viral trend of SAINt JHN’s hit number Roses. Shreyas shared the video with the caption, “Thinking on our feet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyasiyer96)

Well, that wasn’t the first time Dhanashree grooved along with a cricketer. Time and again she has shared a video of herself dancing with her husband and other players of Team India. Earlier, she was seen teaching some hook steps to Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Butler of her much-loved track Balle Ni Balle, which was sung by Aparshakti Khurana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)

While Butler did his best to learn some moves, Chahal hilariously stopped even before beginning the performance. Fans loved the video so much that it touched more than 19 million views.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here