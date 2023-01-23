Dharmendra Shares Fan-Made Sketch, It’s A Scene From Sholay

Jai and Veeru from Sholay are still as iconic as they were when the film was released in 1975. The characters played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, respectively, in the classic film continue to hold a place in people’s hearts even after four decades. To this day, audiences reenact sequences, dialogues, and songs showcasing the duo’s onscreen camaraderie as Jai and Veeru. An artist paid a tribute to the film by making a pencil sketch of a classic scene starring the two lead actors and sharing it on social media.

The video has astonished many, including veteran actor Dharmendra, who then reshared it on Twitter on Saturday. Posting the video, Dharmendra tweeted, “Love you and salute to your pencil. A sincere friendship will always be remembered.”

Love 💕 you and salute to your pencil ✏️🙏 A sincere friendship will always be remembered ☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️💝 pic.twitter.com/9pYonuJSUE— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 21, 2023

The video shows an artist sketching the classic bike sequence from the film’s iconic song Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge using a pencil. It is from the scene where they are riding a bike. The video has not been attributed to any artist.

The video has received over 28,000 views ever since it was shared last week. It has more than 2,300 likes. The pencil sketch seems to have made social media users nostalgic as they dropped red heart emojis and heartwarming responses on the tweet.

One user wrote, “Great jodi. Two super stars ki dosti also in real life.”

Great jodi. Two super star ki dosti also in real life. pic.twitter.com/0jC4OVSVKF— Naresh Tandon (@NareshTandon11) January 21, 2023

Another user commented, “Awesome. You are so well absorbed in every character, your craft and roles are iconic in every film sir.”

A user added, “Lovely fantastic work dedicated to lovely friendship.”

Another user commented, “This picture is iconic. Long live, our Dharam paji and Amitabh ji. God bless them with great health and happiness.”

This picture is iconic. Long live our Dharam bhapaji and Amitabh ji. God bless them with great health and happiness.— arvin (@sapconsultant65) January 21, 2023

Nowadays, numerous brilliant artists are posting sketches of famous individuals on social media. These artworks go viral in no time. A few days ago, Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, shared a lovely video of an artist on his official Instagram handle. The artist, in the video, can be seen drawing a realistic graphite pencil portrait of Temjen Imna Along.

