Did Andrew Tate Fans Just Hold a Twitter Space With Taliban Over Influencer's Arrest?

Andrew Tate, the misogynistic influencer who was arrested by Romanian authorities on December 29 on suspicions of human trafficking, had the Taliban ‘worried’ for him, according to Sameera Khan, who calls herself an ‘anti-woke journalist’. “We are hosting a Twitter space with the Afghan Taliban to discuss the detainment of Andrew Tate. They are worried about Andrew Tate and they are asking us if he’s free yet. They say westerners need Andrew Tate because we are oppressed by feminists," Khan wrote in a tweet.

“Free Top G", she added in another tweet. ‘Top G’ is a nickname that Tate’s fans have for him. Tate calls himself ‘Top G’ which means ‘Top Gangster’ in internet parlance. He has said that ‘Top G’ means an ‘individual capable in all realms’ or competent in every field.

Journalist Otto English shared a screengrab of Khan’s tweet and wrote “This actually happened".

“Taliban in the space is worried about Andrew Tate and is asking us if he’s free yet," Khan wrote in one tweet on December 31. “Taliban in the space: “Westerners need Andrew Tate because they are oppressed by feminists"," she claimed in another tweet.

Asking the Taliban about their thoughts on @Cobratate pic.twitter.com/Ag4R4x2f0Y— Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) December 31, 2022

Taliban in the space: “Westerners need Andrew Tate because they are oppressed by feminists.” https://t.co/xrIsjo0tiQ— Sameera Khan (@SameeraKhan) December 31, 2022

Taliban in the space is worried about Andrew Tate and is asking us if he’s free yet. https://t.co/xrIsjo0tiQ— Sameera Khan (@SameeraKhan) December 31, 2022

Later, Khan posted an email that she got from Twitter saying people from Germany had reported one of her tweets in the matter. After investigation, Twitter did not find the contents of the reported tweet subject to removal. “This entire website is filled with p*****," Khan wrote in a tweet.

Andrew Tate was detained in Romania’s Bucharest as part of human trafficking and rape probe along with his brother Tristan Tate. The Council of Europe through GRETA, the Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings, urged Romania last year to effectively prosecute human trafficking.

