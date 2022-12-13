Did 'Besharam Rang' From 'Pathaan' 'Copy' its Beat From This Song? Twitter is Convinced

Deepika Padukone and SRK starrer ‘Besharam Rang’ from ‘Pathaan’ is currently the centre of all attention on social media. The song has invited mixed reactions on that space, ranging from awed gasps to memes and a bit of trolling. The hotly awaited song has drawn comparisons to a number of other films in terms of vibes and aesthetic. While some said that the song appears to be another version of Hrithik Roshan-Vaani Kapoor’s ‘Ghungroo’, others compared it to ‘Race 2’ visuals and yet others said that some overlap was natural given that they are all Bollywood songs set on a beachside.

Many Twitter users, however, have alleged that the beat of the song sounds like that of ‘Makeba’ by Jain and it’s hard to unhear! They have got some solid ‘proof’ going too, with edits of both the beats playing back to back. Sampling beats is not a new thing in music. The ‘Makeba’ song is a bit of a classic, too. You most probably heard it but did not know this is what it’s called.

Yep it bloody is.Jain's song Makeba was plagiarised to create #BesharamRang for #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/glZPYHiwMO — Karna (@FranciumKarna) December 12, 2022

T :- 6Forget about Ismail Abbas Qawwal for stealing the lines "Hume toh loot liya milke ______ Walon ne" Bollywood (Pathaan) even inspired this French Singer Jain to steal song BGM for Makeba in 2016….#BesharamRang @GemsOfBollywood pic.twitter.com/VcmvGFKJIq — Tejas Rameshrao Tirukhe (@tejastirukhe) December 12, 2022

#BesharamRang background is a complete copy of the Makeba song by Jain!I do agree the tweaks made make it a bit more Bollywoody and catchy.The similarity of the vibe of the entire song to Ghungroo from War is just non-ignorable. — Duke‍♂️‍♂️ (@imurugun) December 12, 2022

The moment i heard #BesharamRang i was thinking where the hell i heard this beats before, well took me a while figured that this is Makeba by Jain anyway Great work @VishalDadlani and @ShekharRavjiani Not to mention the original creator @Jainmusic pic.twitter.com/k7p8vdpvez— Haritosh Bhatt (@HaritoshBhatt) December 12, 2022

Peeked at #BesharamRang. How the hell has no one guessed that it seems to have plagiarised the wonderfully talented Jain's Makeba song or at least its main beat? pic.twitter.com/8vnaopclmZ — Karna (@FranciumKarna) December 12, 2022

Do you think the two beats sound significantly similar?

