Did 'Dhoom' Makers Forget to Take Out 'Scary' Esha Deol Blooper From a Song?

There may have been one ‘Dhoom’ sequel too many in Bollywood by now, but we must keep our respectful distance from the OG film starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra and Esha Deol, that came out in 2004. Except we have the Internet now and what’s out there stays out there. VFX artist Anurag Salgaonkar and his friend Chirag spotted a possible blooper that the makers of ‘Dhoom’ may have forgotten to take out of the titular song.

The blooper featuring Esha Deol’s ‘scary’ facial expression has been freaking the Internet out. The moment occurs around the 4:31 mark in the ‘Dhoom Machale’ song if you look at the YouTube video. Whether it’s a blooper or a legit expression that somehow occurred in transition between shots that no one noticed, now it’s out there for all to see- zoomed-in and frozen with some scary music added on. In the makers’ defence, though, the moment is extremely fleeting and it takes some effort to spot it. Especially with the iconic performance delivered by Esha on the song.

“Yup… Once seen can’t be unseen," one Instagram user commented. “Editor be like kisi ko nahi pata chalega, audience in 2022, pata chal gaya," joked another. “I am alone in my room and you have scared the s*** out of me," wrote another. “The Undertaker showed up," an Instagram user commented.

In another such feat, the Internet had spotted an error in SRK’s famous diary scene in Kal Ho Na Ho. The scene unfolds and Aman is reading from Rohit’s black diary, things he wants to say to Naina but has to pass off as Rohit’s words, and the camera zooms in on the blank pages. Even though all the three characters are standing somewhere in public, when the camera is on the pages, it looks like the diary is on someone’s lap. The error occurs just the one time, so that might be why no one noticed it.

A Twitter user, Pulkit Kochar, shared his insight on the microblogging platform, writing, “SRK was so good in this scene that nobody noticed the continuity error in the close up of the diary. It is kept on someone’s lap even tho (sic) he’s clearly standing." Another user joined in, sharing a clip of a deleted version of the same scene, from which the scene seems to have been mistakenly retained in the final cut.

