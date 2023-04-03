CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Buzz » Did Gigi Hadid See All the Zayn Malik Posters at Desi Barber Shops? Everyone Has the Same Meme
2-MIN READ

Did Gigi Hadid See All the Zayn Malik Posters at Desi Barber Shops? Everyone Has the Same Meme

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 12:37 IST

Mumbai, India

Zayn Malik memes take over as Gigi Hadid visits India. (L: Instagram/@gigihadid, R: Twitter)

Gigi Hadid's visit to Mumbai has all of Twitter spinning the same 'Zayn Malik posters at barber shops' memes.

Gigi Hadid attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch in Mumbai and served some swanky looks. In the meanwhile, she also got some old-friend treatment from Desi paparazzi who addressed her in Marathi and wondered if she was Shakira. All of Twitter, however, has one pressing concern: what would be Gigi’s reaction on seeing all the Zayn Malik signboards outside Desi barber shops and salons?

The former One Direction member was, during the height of the boy band’s popularity, the muse behind most Desi men’s haircuts. As a result, he became the poster boy, literally, of barber shops around here. Zayn and Gigi share a child together, whom they co-parent after splitting as a couple. The singer is currently rumoured to be dating Selena Gomez.

RELATED STORIES

Gigi Hadid donned an intricate saree for the NMACC launch and many Desis said she looked like Paro (from Devdas) come to life.

Some controversy arose after Varun Dhawan brought Gigi to the stage, lifted her in his arms and planted a kiss on her cheek. The actor got much backlash over alleged “lack of consent" and he responded sharply, stating that bringing Gigi to the stage had been planned all along. Later, Gigi also posted an Instagram story of the moment and wrote that Varun had made her “Bollywood dreams" come true.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

