Did Kanye West's Twitter Account Get Suspended Over a Shirt-less Meme of Elon Musk?

Kanye West’s Twitter account was suspended on Friday, confirmed Elon Musk. Just two months after the rapper’s account was reinstated, the micro-blogging site banned him as his tweets violated its rules and regulations. “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended," said Musk in his latest tweet. Kanye West went with a popular Twitter name, Ye.

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Earlier, the Twitter CEO welcomed the return of the rapper to the social media platform in October. However, Musk recently claimed that West’s account would be suspended after he breached the rule against incitement to violence. So, wasn’t it because of the shirt-less meme of Elon Musk? Apparently, no!

The Tesla owner clarified himself on the internet by tweeting, “Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!”

Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari.Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

West has shared a picture of Musk being hosed by Ariel Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavour. It’s the American media and entertainment agency that also owns UFC (Ultimate Fighting Companionship).

In the meantime, West’s suspension came after his anti-Semitic comments and praises for Adolf Hitler on Alex Jones’s Infowars show on Thursday. “I see good things about Hitler, also. This guy… invented highways, invented the very microphone that I used as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that. I like Hitler,” said West in the interview. He even favoured the Nazis and added, “They did good things too. We gotta stop dissing the Nazis all the time… I love Nazis.”

These controversial statements were followed by West posting a picture of Swastika merged with a Star of David that was shunned by Twitter. Later, Ye was suspended from the site claiming that he again violated the rules which further led to the culmination of his tweet storm.

