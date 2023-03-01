The British have their own set of issues. They also have some pretty hilarious problems. What makes it all much better is that there is a subreddit dedicated to funny British problems. People can come to r/BritishProblems and whinge– as long as it makes others chuckle. One particular complaint about a subtle change of flavour in Pringles seems to have caught everyone’s attention. Users who have collected here all have one common issue- nobody believes them when they say that Pringles Sour Cream And Onion Crisps used to be Sour Cream And Chives! And it has escalated more than you’d think.

The discussion began with one user, who goes by EastABlack wrote a small rant on the subreddit. Their post was titled “none of my friends believes the flavour was ever called Sour cream and Chive." The original poster claimed that the Pringles crisps flavour is now called “Sour cream and Onion". “I thought I could easily disprove it by doing a Google image search but nothing…now it’s 3 am, and I look like a confused fool," they wrote, adding that they are starting to doubt themself.

The thread was quickly populated by people who could relate with the issue. One user even rejoiced, saying, “Yes I’m not the only one!"

Others flowed off to different tangents. “I thought sour cream and chive was the dip," wrote one, while another inquired if it wasn’t Kettle chips that used to be called sour cream and chive. One even went so far as to claim that this was proof that humans live in a simulation. “If there was ever proof we are living in a simulation, it’s this. The matrix glitches big time," they said.

People found an old song whose lyrics reference the flavour. Yet, the mystery of whether the flavour was ever called something different continued.

So, people decided to reach out to Pringles. In hindsight, that was not a good idea. To one person’s email, the consumer care office replied saying, “Pringles used to market a flavour variety in the UK called Sour Cream and Chive, and sometimes our consumers use the name of this flavour variety when making inquiries or referring to our currently available Pringles Sour Cream and Onion flavour."

It could have ended there and given everyone some closure. Except, the plot thickened when another user revealed the response they received from Pringles’ consumer care for their email. “Currently, it is only the Sour Cream and Onion we do. I investigated to see if there was ever a chive alternative on the market and was unable to find any record of it. It appears it never existed. I hope this helps," said the email. It didn’t help.

The mystery of the “Sour Cream And…" Pringles flavour has now been unsolved for six years.

