Did Rhinos Just ‘Scare’ Majestic Lions? Internet Wonders Who Is The King

Those who love to binge-watch interesting animal videos might have come across clips showing faceoffs between lions and rhinoceros. Both powerful beasts often don’t see eye to eye in the game of forest power. One such video showing their rival equation has gone viral on social media. It features Rhinos showing an overpowering presence to a set of lions. The clip started doing the rounds on the internet, leaving fans wondering who is the actual ‘king’ of the jungle. The footage starts with a peculiar sight of two lions casually resting alongside a narrow pathway in what looks like a jungle area. They are soon approached by a couple of rhinos. It is seen how the lions immediately oblige and start walking away in an entirely different direction. The sight of lions hurriedly giving a clear path to the huge creatures prompted hilarious reactions from users. The 30-second video became a viral rage garnering around five lakh views. The post shared by the Twitter handle The Figen also received around 7,353 likes.

Watch the viral video here:

Then the rhino is the king of the forest!pic.twitter.com/EgE0NlpkGK— The Figen (@TheFigen_) April 5, 2023

The animal lovers dived in with funny comments like, “Looks like seniority respect, they’re young lions.” Another comment read, “Until they hear the roar of the lion that is.” One more comment defending the lions came as, “Lazy day for kings. Just creating space for guards.”

“Would this show that Rhinos are the kings of the forest,” read another tweet reply. Another reason for this behavior listed by a social media user was, “It’s not in the WILD. This is like a National Nature Reserve; here animals are at peace with each other. The fender of a vehicle and the videographer are evidence to that.”

Until they hear the roar of the lion that is!— Sid (@mo_sid53) April 5, 2023

Looks like seniority respect, they’re young lions 🙃— WizeMB (@WizeMamaBear) April 5, 2023

Would this show that Rhino's are the kings of the forest ?— PhantomHack (@OctaviusLedger) April 5, 2023

👋It's not in the WILD. This is like a National Nature Reserve; here animals are at peace with each other. The fender of a vehicle and the videographer are evidence to that. — The Martian (@IDentityIOTS) April 5, 2023

A few weeks ago, the internet got to see a video of a group of lions trying to attack a bull. The clip intrigued many as it showed a lone bull trying to fight a group of lions single-handedly until it received help from other bulls. The clip shows how the bull kept struggling to free itself from the group attack without giving up.

What is life….. He never gave up!And his friends came to help! 💞💞pic.twitter.com/yS2yfwDDON— The Figen (@TheFigen_) April 3, 2023

What do you think about the fights between rhinos and lions?

