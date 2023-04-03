Did Steve Smith Tweet About Using Sandpaper Again? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Post

The start of IPL 2023 has seen Australian cricket sensation Steve Smith constantly in the news, albeit for one wrong reason now. A parody account, bearing a similar name and blue tick, has resurfaced the infamous ‘sandpaper’ controversy involving the former Australian captain. The tweet, “Yes I used sandpaper. And I’d do it again," has caused a stir on social media, drawing attention to the account and the issue at hand, all on April Fools Day!

While some social media users saw the humour in the prank, others criticised the Twitter account for making serious allegations against the cricketer. “I hope Elon deletes your account for fraud," commented one user. Another pointed out, “You could get banned for impersonation, even if its April 1….." Those who found the joke amusing quipped, “Account hacked," with another user tweeting, “Lmao best use of a blue tick imaginable." However, it turns out that the tweet was actually a harmless prank by ‘this’ Steve Smith, who writes for ESPN Australia & NZ and apparently wanted to celebrate April Fools Day with cricket fans.

Yes I used sandpaper. And I’d do it again.— Steve Smith (@stevesmithffx) April 1, 2023

I hope Elon deletes your account for fraud— Ben Quagliata (@bensquag) April 1, 2023

No pun intended? — Kamran Ali (@Kam007_tweet) April 1, 2023

You could get banned for impersonation, even if its April 1…..— Jason I (@jason_isaia) April 1, 2023

This ain’t Steven Smith’s Account.Somebody is impersonating him — S. (@pullshotx45) April 1, 2023

Lmao best use of a blue tick imaginable pic.twitter.com/uAT48YTq0b— Zane (@zanerednwhite) April 1, 2023

Account hacked— Mick (@CarniCore__) April 1, 2023

Less than five years ago, Steve Smith was in a grim situation as he was escorted by police through Johannesburg Airport amid a media frenzy. The disgraced former Australian captain was subjected to jeers and insults after the infamous ball-tampering scandal, also known as the Sandpaper Gate scandal, that rocked the Australian national cricket team in 2018. During the third Test match against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town, Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera trying to alter the ball’s flight by roughing up one side with sandpaper. At that time, Smith was the team’s captain, and David Warner was the vice-captain, both of whom were found to be involved. As a result, all three received unprecedented sanctions from Cricket Australia.

However, time seems to have healed the wounds as the 33-year-old cricketer has now made his debut as a commentator at the IPL. Smith appeared as a hologram on Star Sports alongside fellow Aussies Tom Moody and Aaron Finch during the tournament opener on March 31st.

But, did the now-viral tweet seem to be wrecking it again? Fortunately, not!

