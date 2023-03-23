Having unexpected guests can be quite tiresome in itself. But when you wake up to someone uninvitedly passed out on the couch, the situation cannot get more bizarre. That is exactly what happened with this Australian family who found a stranger passed out on their couch after what seemed like a fun night. On early Sunday morning, the family woke up to find the uninvited guest apparently broken into the family’s home in Coomera. He was caught on camera, splayed across the couch with his pants slightly lowered. 9News Gold Coast shared the footage on their Twitter as it wrote, “What a strange surprise! A Coomera family has had a shock over the weekend, finding a sleepy stranger on their lounge. The homeowner says the unknown man broke into the home before having a sleep.”

What a strange surprise! 😴A Coomera family has had a shock over the weekend, finding a sleepy stranger on their lounge. The homeowner says the unknown man broke into the home before having a sleep.#9News pic.twitter.com/Jekjlo2b8h — 9News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) March 20, 2023

A joke that appeared all too often in the tweets was a reference to the children’s story character Goldilocks. For the unversed, it was a young girl who broke into the home of a family of Bears and ate their porridge before passing out on one of the beds. “Bet he ate all the porridge?” wrote a user.

Bet he ate all the porridge ?— Leffal Lee (@neutralee2020) March 20, 2023

“I love what he’s done with his jeans! What a lovely look,” read another tweet.

I love what he’s done with his jeans! What a lovely look— Marg (@mimag42) March 21, 2023

Another user wrote, “Lucky he doesn’t live in America.”

Lucky he doesn’t live in America….— freaklikeme (@freaklikeme690) March 21, 2023

Not all uninvited guests, however, are comparable to Goldilocks. A burglar broke into a house in New Mexico and surprised the owners by leaving $200 (over Rs 16 thousand) on the living room chair as “reimbursement for the window he broke." The burglar had also refrained from stealing the jewellery in the house and did not harm anyone, despite carrying a duffel bag and a scoped AR-15 rifle.

Though, strangely the police discovered that the burglar had spent a significant amount of time in the house, sleeping, eating, bathing, and having drinks before the owners arrived. The owner of the house claimed that the burglar had told him about his car breaking down some 100 miles away and that he had taken shelter in the house because his family was killed in east Texas, and he was running from somebody. The burglar, identified as 34-year-old Teral Christesson, later confessed to the crime and was arrested on charges of aggravated burglary, criminal damage to property, and larceny.

