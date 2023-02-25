Did you know that Lijo Jose Pellissery’s (LJP) film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam was inspired by a Greenply ad? The Malayalam film is available to stream on Netflix and it bears a credit saying, “To the old advertisement that gave the seed of thought." In the comedic ad, a Sikh boy suddenly starts speaking in Tamil. The ad is centred around the theme of reincarnation.

Now, a Twitter user called Advaid has shared the ad for everyone to see. “The 2005 Greenply Ad film which inspired LJP to make the Malayalam movie ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’. In the commercial, a young Sikh boy suddenly starts speaking Tamil," he wrote.

“LJP has mentioned this in the movie, “inspired from an Ad." Wanted to share this when I saw this movie in theatre, but waited for the OTT release. The TV ads from Mid 1990s to 2010 were legendary. Fevikwik, Greenply, Bajaj Avenger etc," Advaid added.

LJP has mentioned this in the movie, "inspired from an Ad."Wanted to share this when I saw this movie in theatre, but waited for the OTT release. The TV ads from Mid 1990s to 2010 were legendary. Fevikwik, Greenply, Bajaj Avenger etc. — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) February 24, 2023

I think in title card they mentioned thanks to ads.Now i get it. https://t.co/Ufd3KbeTcZ— introvert - RK (@Lonewolf_Raj) February 25, 2023

What a brilliant ad! They don’t make it like these anymore. https://t.co/0POfTKJ9C3— Supreet Kini (@SupreetKini) February 25, 2023

Truly what a memorable ad! There were some really memorable ads that came out during the 1990s and 2000s. https://t.co/a9bvddHjSu— Aniket Ghosh (@AniketG92) February 25, 2023

2000s was a great decade for Indian advertising! This ad by Greenply Plywood was so epic https://t.co/AiDazMtNTS— Paras Rishi (@parasrishi) February 24, 2023

Alright I need to watch this movie now https://t.co/kSyuF1QTbo— Mini (@kjicixs) February 24, 2023

Everyone should see this movie. Very well made with old Tamil movie songs as an appropriate story telling option. Mammootty has done wonderful job https://t.co/bJvSXMHLkC— Ramadurai Ramamurthy, FIE (@ramadurai) February 24, 2023

They truly don’t make ads of this calibre anymore! The Greenply ad was made by Lowe Lintas, reported Moneycontrol. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, starring Mammootty, follows a similar storyline. It released in December last year.

