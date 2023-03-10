As children, we are drawn to various myths and mysteries of the world like the Bermuda Triangle, Area 51 and the Abominable Snowman. As we grow older, we generally outgrow our interest in most of these mysteries but some minds never stop seeking answers. If you are one of them, there is a possibility that you may have heard about the Lost Dutchman’s Gold Mine, a lesser-known myth, originating in Arizona, United States.

According to legend, the rich gold mine, known as the Lost Dutchman’s Gold Mine, is said to be located in the southwest of the country. The Superstition Mountains in the USA’s Arizona are generally believed to be the location.

However, various stories have been passed down over the ages. The tales of men who embarked on missions to find the gold mine and never returned have discouraged people from visiting the Superstition Mountains in recent times.

Maybe the most well-known abandoned mine in American history is The Lost Dutchman’s. As of 1977, the Lost Dutchman’s narrative had been printed or mentioned at least six times more than two other reasonably well-known tales, according to Arizona place-name expert Byrd Granger. People have been looking for the Lost Dutchman’s gold mine for a long time and around 9,000 people try to find it every year, as per estimates.

According to some reports, 30 years ago, the information about the treasure was collected through a campaign and some people even went to the hills in search of gold. Although the treasure was not found, after about 3 years, the dead bodies of the people who went seeking the mine were found. It remains a mystery as to what killed them, although experts claim it might have been the extreme weather conditions.

Had it not been for the demise of amateur explorer and treasure hunter Adolph Ruth, the story of the Lost Dutchman’s Gold Mine would have been simply buried in Arizona history as just another myth. Ruth, who vanished in the summer of 1931, made it to the headlines after about six months when his skull, which had two gunshot holes in it, was found. The discovery greatly increased interest in the Lost Dutchman’s mine.

The government has now made mining illegal in the Superstation Hills.

