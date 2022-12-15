Did You Know Bloodwood Tree Oozes Blood When Cut?

Nature never fails to amaze us. There are innumerable plants and animals in the world, each having unique features. They often make us ponder how evolution must have played its part. A unique feature of one such tree might intrigue you. When humans get a cut somewhere on their bodies, blood starts oozing out. But did you know that there is a tree which does the same? Bloodwood trees show similar traits when they are cut anywhere on their trunk or branches. A blood-like fluid starts coming out of it. These trees are found in South Africa.

Scientifically named Pterocarpus Angolensis, the bloodwood tree is a deciduous, slightly flat-crowned tree with a high canopy and reaches about 15 meters in height. The timber derived from the tree is used for furniture, implements and curios. The wood is resistant to termites and borers. It polishes well, making it perfect for making furniture.

Apart from its uses for wood, the tree also has medicinal uses. Many health issues like ringworm, stabbing pains, eye problems, malaria, blackwater fever and stomach problems can be treated using the bloodwood tree extracts. It is also known to enhance the supply of breast milk.

People call the tree miraculous, as the fluid which looks like (but is not actually) blood cures diseases related to blood too. The tree’s innumerable uses make its wood expensive and are sold for furniture. The bloodwood tree, although unique in its features, has been a boon to mankind ever since its uses were discovered.

The tree’s medicinal benefits and use for furniture make it an important one for the locals.

