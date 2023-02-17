Dubai is a city of extremes. It has the tallest building in the world, the largest man-made island, the largest mall and the most luxurious hotel. It is a global city that is extravagant in every way and people love it. And one of them is the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa. A trip to Dubai isn’t complete unless you visit the place. Tourists can visit the observation deck on the 124th floor to enjoy panoramic views of the city.

Burj Khalifa not only holds the world record for being the tallest building, but it also holds several other records. Here are some interesting fun facts about Burj Khalifa that you must know.

Burj Khalifa towers over Dubai at 829.8 metres (2,722 ft) in height in total. It’s three times the height of the Eiffel Tower and nearly twice the height of the Empire State Building. When laid end to end, its pieces span nearly a quarter of the world. One of the most impressive aspects of the Burj Khalifa is its cloud-piercing height.

One of the lesser-known but fascinating facts about this building is that the tip of the structure can be seen from up to 95 kilometres away.

One of the most amazing facts about Burj Khalifa is the weight of the materials. The concrete used in Burj Khalif weighs the same as 100,000 elephants. The total weight of aluminium used in the construction of Burj Khalifa is equivalent to five A380 planes.

The sustainability and resource reuse of Burj Khalifa is truly admirable. Every year, 15 million gallons of water are collected sustainably. It is used for irrigation to water the landscape and plants, for the cooling system and to supply the Dubai Fountain.

Some elevator trivia about the Burj Khalifa: it has the world’s longest single-running elevator, which is 140 floors long. The Burj Khalifa’s elevator speed is 10 meters per second, making it one of the fastest in the world. The elevator ride to the 124th-floor observation deck at Burj Khalifa takes only one minute.

According to reports, at peak time, 12,000 workers work in the building every day.

