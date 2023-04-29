Did You Know 'Om Shanti Om' Award Sequence Was Shot in Actual Filmfare Ceremony?

Om Shanti Om isn’t just a movie - it’s an all-encompassing feeling for its fans. Even after 16 years, Farah Khan’s masterpiece still reigns supreme as one of Bollywood’s finest productions. It’s like a carnival for all Shah Rukh Khan lovers and every fan of Indian cinema. With a gorgeous cast, catchy songs, energetic dance numbers, and half of the industry coming together for a grand spectacle, this film has it all.

But did you know that there’s a lot more to this film than meets the eye? In fact, we’ve now learned that Farah shot one of the most iconic sequences of the movie, the award scene, at the actual Filmfare ceremony! Yes, you heard that right!

According to the director herself, the “Filmfare" sequence in the movie was a product of on-the-spot creativity and improvisation. Farah and her team were present at the actual 2007 Filmfare Awards, with their own cameras, to capture the spontaneous moments that unfolded throughout the event.

In an interview with Anupama Chopra, Farah went on to share some fascinating details about how certain scenes were created on the spot. “Shabana’s dialogue in the film was decided on the spot by me. Akshay Kumar improvised, I did not know that he was going to beat up the girl and boy. It was all done by him on the spot," Farah shared. She also highlighted how she made Rani Mukerji, Bipasha Basu, and Sanjeev Kapoor say the famous line, “Om and we’re just friends," on the spot, adding to the film’s fun and playful nature. And even Bappi Da’s poetic scene at that moment was entirely impromptu!

Watch the Glimpse of Farah Khan’s Interview Below:

And who can forget the unforgettable moment when Subhash Ghai and Rishi Kapoor had a tiff over announcing the award? That, too, was completely unplanned! It just goes to show that Om Shanti Om was a film that had a life of its own, with actors infusing their own unique charisma to make it all come together perfectly.

