Did You Know People of This Rajasthan Village Have The Same Surname?

Many places in the world have their own unique stories and folklore. This holds especially true for certain villages that have a vast and rich history. Sometimes you might be mesmerised to learn about the different cultural practices in these regions, based on the community.

However, breaking all the stereotypes, this particular village in Rajasthan has set an example of what humanity should be like. The Inana village situated in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district has surpassed the communal division. Villagers residing in this area have been using the same surnames for years.

According to reports, residents living in the Inana village - regardless of whether they are from Kumhar, Meghwal, Sen, Jat, or Rajput communities, all bear the same surname that is Enaniyan behind their names.

The village has its legends that take us back to 1358, during the rule of Inder Singh, the son of Sobhraj. Inder was the one who established the village.

If these tales are to be believed, the village used to house 12 castes and 12 farms together, and collectively they were called Inana. The surname was, in fact, named after Inder Singh himself. Since then, people have been using the same surname till now.

The Inana village houses about 10,000 people with more than 4,400 voters. They bear the surname Enaniyan even in their official documents. Further, there is no Hindu and Muslim segments in the village as all of the villagers are united as one whole community.

Another speciality of the village is that no one here drinks alcohol and there is no crime in this village. A fine of Rs 11, 000 is imposed on people purchasing alcohol. Other items that are prohibited in the Inana village are gutkha and smoking items.

