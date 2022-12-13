‘Didn’t Ask for Your Woke Pronouns’: Twitter User Schools Elon Musk After ‘Fauci’ Tweet

The not-so-newly minted Twitter CEO Elon Musk backfired after being slammed for his tweet that read, “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci". In what appeared to be a reference to the chief medical advisor Dr. Antony Fauci to US President Joe Biden, Musk faced criticism over his tweet that supposedly mocked pronoun use which seemed to hurt the public, especially the LGBTQ community that emphasises the use of proper pronouns while referring or honouring them.

My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

He also shared a meme that targeted Biden and Fauci. It features the pictures of the duo that went along the text “Just one more lockdown my king". With several users taking a dig at the Tesla owner, one of them wrote, “His ex-wives and children’s pronouns are es/tranged" while another comment read “His name is My kids/hate me".

Amongst others, former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly also opposed Musk’s tweet and replied, “Elon, please don’t mock and promote hate toward already marginalised and at-risk-of-violence members of the #LGBTQ+ community. They are real people with real feelings. Furthermore, Dr. Fauci is a dedicated public servant whose sole motivation was saving lives."

.@elonmusk Elon, please don’t mock and promote hate toward already marginalized and at-risk-of-violence members of the #LGBTQ+ community. They are real people with real feelings. Furthermore, Dr Fauci is a dedicated public servant whose sole motivation was saving lives. https://t.co/Vgu04XMGeZ— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) December 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Musk doubled down in his response to Kelly and wrote, “I strongly disagree. Forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn’t ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don’t, is neither good nor kind to anyone. As for Fauci, he lied to Congress and funded gain-of-function research that killed millions of people. Not awesome imo.”

I strongly disagree. Forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn’t ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don’t, is neither good nor kind to anyone.As for Fauci, he lied to Congress and funded gain-of-function research that killed millions of people. Not awesome imo. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022

But Twitter didn’t seem to agree with the micro-blogging site’s owner as one of the users schooled him for the use of ‘his’ woke pronouns. A user called Juniper (as per Twitter) shared the screenshot of Musk’s recent tweet pointing out the ‘pronouns’. The thread further read, “we didn’t ask for your woke pronouns mr musk get your woke moralism out of here you”. Another Tweet also highlighted, “What do you strongly disagree with exactly? How is anybody forcing their genders upon others when simply asking to be respected, and not to be harassed for not fitting into the generalised gender norms? It’s not that complicated…”

What do you strongly disagree with exactly? How is anybody forcing their genders upon others when simply asking to be respected, and not to be harassed for not fitting into the generalised gender norms?It’s not that complicated…— SEIKE (@SEIKE_Kerbera) December 12, 2022

Musk’s tweet came as the latest attack against the nation’s top infectious diseases doctor and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr. Antony Fauci, who plans to step down from his government roles by the month’s end.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here