In the last few weeks, many big companies such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and Spotify across the world have announced layoffs in their organisations. Thousands of workers of these companies in the United States are trying to find new jobs. In the meantime, the ones who have borne the brunt of these significant job cuts across the technology sector are sharing their shock, grief and experiences on social media. Recently, a software engineer named Jeremy Joslin, who joined Google in 2003, has been laid off after two decades as a result of downsizing. The sad news was delivered to him via an email from the corporation. In a now-viral tweet, Jeremy Joslin penned a message expressing his despair.

“After nearly 20 years at Google, I find out that I’m being let go via an email. I never thought it would happen like this and I’m saddened that I didn’t get the opportunity to say goodbye to my friends and co-workers in person," he wrote on LinkedIn.

As soon as he shared the post on LinkedIn, it attracted a lot of responses. The social media users comforted the man. He received praise from some of his co-workers for being a diligent and resourceful colleague.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Unfortunately, this is a sobering reminder that at the end of the day, we’re all expendable. It’s a numbers game! The key is to not allow yourself to take any of this personally. Your value remains high. It’s simply business. Your next opportunity will be even greater. Just make sure you have the emotional storage space to receive it. Keep your head up and all the best!” while another wrote, “This is insane! Literally insane. 20 years!"

One more user commented, “This is so unfortunate to hear when you have put in this type of loyalty and time. You deserved better." Jeremy’s former co-worker wrote, “You made a huge difference in every project you worked on!”

Tech giant Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or 6% of its workforce. On Friday, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, shared the difficult news with the company’s employees through mail. “We’ve decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles. We’ve already sent a separate email to employees in the US who are affected. In other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices," the message read.

However, at an internal meeting on Monday, Sundar Pichai said that the cut-offs were “needed to make” for the company’s growth. “If you don’t act clearly and decisively and early, we can compound the problem and make it much worse. These are decisions I needed to make,” he was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

Google’s announcement comes just days after Microsoft announced the layoff of 10,000 employees. Other companies, like Meta, Swiggy, Dunzo, and Twitter, have also laid off thousands of employees.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here