During the time of pregnancy, doctors instruct women to take special care of their health. Recently, a woman in the USA did something unusual during her labour and became a topic of discussion. The lady applied full makeup on her face during her labour to feel good.

The 23-year-old Carly Temple, a resident of Mississippi, recently became a mother. But you will be surprised to know that during the time of labour pain, the lady on her hospital bed, did her face makeup with false eyelashes. According to sources, her make-up artist and hairstylist revealed that Carly said, “I didn’t want to look ugly at the time of childbirth. I didn’t like looking dishevelled when all the family members were photographed with the newborn. That’s why I had to do makeup.”

According to the New York Post report, Temple also said, “Most of the time we see women appear drenched in sweat at birth. But I wanted to look good so that I could feel good about myself." She hired a make-up artist for the birth of her first child, JD. Apart from this, 23-year-old Carly also said, “I wanted to see me very beautiful when the little guest came into this world."

“My skin became dry at the time of the first child. My friend did my makeup to make me look natural and fresh. I did my hair in the hospital. I was having labour pains but I was happy as I felt fresh," she said. She added, “Getting makeup done, and hair grooming helps you a lot during labour pain. When you look good, you feel good about yourself.”

Temple isn’t the only mom who chose to do makeup at the hospital to feel good during the labour pain. Earlier, 27-year-old Alha Majeed also did her makeup during her labour pain. American supermodel and actress Heidi Montag also recorded all her experiences from pregnancy conception to delivery in pictures and videos, and later shared them on social media.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here