‘Dilli Ki Sardi’ Memes Go Viral Amidst Severe Temperature Dip in the National Capital

The winter season is finally here as Delhi experienced the chilliest Christmas in eight years on Sunday with icy winds ushering in the season’s one of the first ‘cold day’ conditions. The Safdarjung weather station recorded a high of 16.2 degrees Celsius, which is five degrees low than the normal temperature in Delhi during this period. The minimum temperature was recorded to be 5.3 degrees Celsius, which is three points below the normal. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert on Monday as well, forecasting cold conditions to decline with isolated parts to still witness coldwave conditions.

With severe temperature dip in the national capital, Delhiites resort to social media to share their instances from the chilly weather conditions. Memes flood the micro-blogging site as netizens can’t stop dropping hilarious jokes and comic comments to turn the heavy temperature into something light-weight and moody! ‘Dilli Ki Sardi’ (Delhi’s Winter) trends on Twitter as Desis are high on memes in contrast to the city’s ‘low’ temperature.

“Okay winter, you win. Enough already!!!" shared a Twitterati to highlight ‘Dilli Ki Sardi’. Another user claimed, “Life has ups and downs but the temperature in delhi has only downs”.

First week Nov to last week Dec #DilliKiSardi pic.twitter.com/M9rQckqPA3— KK Mishra (@KKMtweet) December 26, 2022

A social media user said, “Dilli ki sardi>>>>>>>>>” while the fourth one wrote, “Seriously. Waking up from razai (blanket) is tough in winter…Dilli ki Sardi."

Seriously. Waking up from razai is tough in winter…Dilli ki Sardi— Balvinder Goswami (@petalsbuds) December 23, 2022

With the first cold day and cold wave for Delhi, officials said the fog was the result of strong surface winds that hit the city recently. They stated, “This led to a cloud-like presence of fog during the day, and it has kept the maximum below normal. The strong northwesterly winds blowing in Delhi are also extremely cold and led to temperatures dipping rapidly at night.”

