What happens when Dinesh Karthik and Sunil Gavaskar come under one roof? They have a whole lot of fun. We aren’t bluffing here. And, we have a video too. The duo had a blast during the Border-Gavaskar Test in Ahmedabad. In the middle of the 4th Test, Karthik and Gavaskar tried their hands at the viral Tum Tum trend. Of course, there was a cricket twist. The two, with a lot of humour, are imitating how cricket was played earlier versus how it’s played these days. While Gavaskar slipped into his role as the ‘Little Master’ pretty easily, Karthik showcased how batters today try hitting the ball all the way for a boundary. Cricketainment, did we hear? Karthik, at the time of sharing the video, wrote, “T20s or Tests- which side are you on? Fun times with a legend who’s so humble and young at heart.”

The clip became an instant hit on social media platforms. So much so that Harsh Goenka too couldn’t help but share it on Twitter. The text attached to it read, “Then and now #cricket".

People were impressed by Dinesh Karthik and Sunil Gavaskar’s spin on the latest trend, with some even requesting them to dance to RRR’s Oscar-winning track Naatu Naatu.

Would love to see them do Naatu Naatu.— KaashSeAkash (Akash Gupta) (@akashthematrix) March 15, 2023

A few began comparing their playing styles. “DK should wear a helmet. Sunny bhai used to bat without it and still send likes of Marshal and Lillee to boundaries,” a comment read.

Dk should wear helmet , Sunny bhai used to bat without it and still send likes of Marshal and lilees to boundary— ً (@SarcasticCowboy) March 15, 2023

Of course, no mention of swashbuckling batters could go without a mention of Gavaskar’s former teammate Kris Srikkanth.

This guy even then played like players are playing now! 😀 @KrisSrikkanth pic.twitter.com/uXAfmjT7Uk— Sahil Mahajan サヒール (@SahilMahajan27) March 15, 2023

“Defensive master Sunil Gavaskar explaining about defensive shots but Dinesh is all set to hit helicopter shots,” a person wrote.

Defensive master sunil gavaskar explaining about Defensive shots but Dinesh is all set to hit helicopter shots— Swati Swagatika (@SwatiSwagatik20) March 15, 2023

A user eloquently summed up the video as “slow and steady vs fast and furious”.

Slow & steady vs fast & furious— Blacksmith (@RespectedSar) March 15, 2023

Some found the video “heart-warming”.

Sunil Gavaskar and Dinesh Karthik were part of the commentary panel during the India vs Australia Test series. The fourth and final fixture in Ahmedabad ended in a draw. India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth consecutive time, and qualified for the final of the World Test Championship at the same time. The Rohit Sharma-led squad will face off against Australia in the WTC final in June.

