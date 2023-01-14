'Dinner Joke But It's Undercooked': Trend Poking Fun at Various Jobs Takes Over Twitter

It’s getting increasingly difficult to keep track of what has suddenly been transformed into a joke and why. One day off from your favourite sites, and you’ll miss out on why a song lyric from the 90s is suddenly the most hilarious thing on the internet. However, one joke trend on Twitter is super easy to understand and fun to follow. The new favourite format for delivering witty one-liners on the microblogging site can best be described as the “I have a joke, but…” trend. It starts off with a person claiming they have a joke about something, typically a profession or field of study. They then tell you that they cannot crack the joke, the reason being something comically associated with the original subject of the quip. Tough to follow? Here’s a simple example: I have an economics joke, but it’s not in demand.

The trend originally started with people making one-liners, asking others to share a similar punchline of their own. Initially, one would take a screenshot of every joke in the chain, adding their own as a caption of the photo. However, with everyone jumping on the bandwagon, most Twitter users have dropped the screenshot idea and started using the quote tweet feature instead.

People are using this format to drop hilarious one-liners on all kinds of topics. From history to physics and from fashion to television, there is hardly a subject that social media users have not quipped on.

This simple quip on journalists is actually quite witty. Of course, you cannot publish something told to you off the record– even a joke!

I have a Journalism joke, but it's off the record pic.twitter.com/iGJqOjd5yj— Dharani Balasubramaniam Janaki (@dharannniii) January 9, 2023

Then there’s this pun on cracking the Common Admissions Test, and a joke, and the inability to do both. The lament of UPSC aspirants is summed up well in a similar one-liner.

I have a joke on CAT but can't crack it. https://t.co/OdTUZp6tJA— Tinku (@_tiNku__) January 13, 2023

I have a UPSC joke, but I’ll share it in the next attempt https://t.co/xgW0OdwCMe— Sleepy Classes (@SleepyClasses) January 12, 2023

We know these everyday finance jokes need no explanation.

I have a joke on SBI but I will tell that after lunch😂😂 https://t.co/AWHgrrXfWd— Sachin Federer (@Rafael_Dravid) January 13, 2023

i have a UPI joke but the bank servers are down https://t.co/CQ9H0GVllz— Razi (@razixrz) January 13, 2023

Some users have levelled up the jokes by adding images into the one-liners. The trend has entered the multimedia phase now. We’ve got to say, the Hrithik Roshan meme from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a masterpiece!

I have a Hrithik Roshan joke, but https://t.co/sjY0u5mmh0 pic.twitter.com/UgF9RiJIkW— Shobhit Bakliwal 🦇🔊 (@shobhitic) January 13, 2023

I have a Bombay joke, but can't tell you coz… pic.twitter.com/ePvQrcIVdP— 𝕊𝕒𝕥𝕪𝕒𝕛𝕚𝕥 𝕊𝕒𝕙𝕦 (@satyajits) January 13, 2023

The trend has only gotten funnier since it first started off. Have you tried it already?

