Disappointed Cricket Fan From 2019 World Cup Reveals What it's Like to Be a Meme

Pakistani cricket fan, Muhammad Sarim Akhtar, had no clue that his instinctive reaction at the World Cup match in 2019 would catapult him to global fame. He flashed a look of disappointment during a World Cup match that took place between Pakistan and Australia. The internet found his expression so relatable that it was circulated umpteen times in the form of a major meme trend that took social media by storm across the world. His newfound fame was so instant that he was interviewed right after the match and other spectators at the cricket field knew they’d witnessed the birth of a new internet celebrity.

During an interaction with LadBible, the cricket fan shared that he absolutely loved the process of watching him become the face of a viral reel trend. Moreover, he absolutely loved how people used his viral shot in creative aspects thereby paving his way to instant stardom. While reflecting on the entire journey, from being a cricket fan to transitioning into an internet celebrity, Sarim said that it was nothing less than an out-of-body experience for him. Though he had heard and watched people becoming memes and going viral, he had no idea what it feels like to be one of them.

“Living through it was tremendous, an out-of-body experience. I had heard about people becoming memes but going through it, living through it, was simply jaw-dropping,” he said. The Pakistani cricket fan received several responses from his close friends and family members but he recalled the best reaction came from his parents. According to Sarim, his parents still watch all his interviews from the past as it still gets them excited. “The best reaction was from my parents, still to date they want to see all the interviews that I’ve done, every article that has been written about me, it gets them excited,” he explained.

For those unaware, his look of disappointment came after Pakistan’s Asif Ali, who Sarim had pinned hopes on to lead the team to victory, dropped a crucial catch during the match. This eventually led the opposite team Australia to defeat Pakistan by 40 runs. It was at that moment, that cameras caught the expression of Sarim in the stadium looking equal parts disappointed, angry, and fed up, with both his hands placed on his waist. The look that was picked up by the stadium’s camera was live-streamed globally.

