The harrowing experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic can not be forgotten. Even the slightest mention of the devasting conditions of people in India, during the first, second and third waves, brings back tragic and heartrending memories. Many struggled to find proper medicines, oxygen cylinders or even a bed in a hospital, such was the number of positive cases throughout the country and even overseas. Clearly, it is not a topic to be joked about, which is why a stand-up comedian from India is being brutally trolled online for making fun of India’s healthcare facilities. Daniel Fernandes, in one of his recent shows, took a jibe at the lack of proper medical facilities that people had to face due to the unprecedented public health emergency, which crippled India and the world.

The stand-up comedian can be heard saying in the video: “I remember at the peak of the second wave, if you are on social media, Instagram for instance, it was very scary. Instagram looked like a hospital ward. Every Instagram story was a cry for help. ‘I need an oxygen cylinder!’ ‘I need an ICU bed,’ ‘I need a ventilator.’ And anyone who had any amount of following on social media, they were getting a lot of messages in their DMs, asking for help…I got these messages too. Like I said earlier, in a difficult time, am happy to help out if I can make a difference. But, I also have an obligation to my own followers. I can’t blindly share anything that comes to my inbox. I have to verify the information.”

The video was shared by a user on Twitter, who criticised Daniel Fernandes for making fun of an insensitive issue. “Thankfully, this guy is neither a doctor nor a hospital administrator, or even a good standup. The only thing he is, is a sorry excuse of a human who thinks it’s fun to get to decide eligibility of medical care based on whom the patient voted for,” read the tweet.

The criticism around the skit also followed in the comments section, where a barrage of users trolled Daniel Fernandes. “When no one gets job, they become so called comedians,” wrote a user.

Another user commented: “He’s engaging in the worst kind of hate speech. Sad part is he will get away with it.”

Another added, “Feel sorry for that guy… hope he becomes a standup comedian one day!"

The total death toll due to COVID-19 in India is more than 5.3 lakh, as per World Health Organization.

