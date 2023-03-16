Diu Man Travels With His Daughters Across India on Cycle to Raise Plastic Awareness

Anil Chauhan of Diu has come out to explore the country on a bicycle with the dream of creating a plastic-free India. There are two minor girls with him. The three of them have been travelling by bicycle in different parts of the country for the past year.

Anil reached Farakka in Murshidabad after 1 year and 3 months after the start of this journey. Two minor girls Shreya Chauhan and Upti Chauhan accompanied her to give the message of keeping the country plastic free. For the past year, they have been travelling to different parts of India with their father, convincing people about creating a plastic-free society.

Anil Chauhan is not a member of a very wealthy family to take such an important step for the environment. He is a fisherman by profession. After the death of his wife, he left for India on a bicycle with his two daughters. Anil has just reached Murshidabad via Malda. He aims to return to his hometown Diu within the next four months.

Anil has already visited several states of Northeast India to make people aware of the dangers of plastic. Meanwhile, Anil’s two daughters are continuing their studies online despite travelling to India by bicycle with their father.

Anil wants the use of single plastic to be stopped forever. The number of cow deaths is increasing due to this plastic. Anil Chauhan, while explaining how his visit to India is going, said that it was the locals who arranged the food. He added, “When the people of my village in Daman and Diu came to know that I was going on a bicycle ride with the girls, they all laughed. But I took it as a responsibility. After the death of their mother, how can I leave my two daughters?” Anil has already completed this initiative.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here