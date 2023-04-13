Divorced US Couple Follows ‘No Intimacy Rule’ To Co-Parent Their Kids

When there is no love, respect and trust between husband and wife, they end up getting a divorce. Nowadays it’s very common, but it gets very difficult when the husband and wife are also parents, as the children need both of them. The couple might have to be cordial and meet each other for the sake of their children, but also have to maintain distance. Recently, a news story went viral where a couple in America, after getting a divorce, was often seen travelling together for their children. To do this, they have made some strict rules which are garnering everyone’s attention.

According to a report on the Daily Star News website, 35-year-old Kodie Elyse and her 38-year-old husband Brian (both residents of Los Angeles) were divorced in August 2018. They separated because after staying together for a long time, they realised that they have become more or less like roommates and had fallen out of love. They had two daughters, one 10-year-old and another 8 years of age, and a son who is 6 years old. After the divorce, Kodie felt that the children should be helped to go through the divorce process so that they respect her decision and do not misunderstand her.

The couple started meeting each on a routine basis for the sake of the children. They went for outings together and started celebrating Christmas, birthdays or family dinners together to give the children a proper childhood. In doing so, Kodie and Brian often had to go out together or spend time together. That’s why both made some rules, which they have started following. Even though both live separately, the doors of their houses are always open for each other. They never go to each other’s house all of a sudden, without messaging or calling.

According to sources, both are not dating anyone else at the moment. Despite that, they made strict rules to maintain a physical distance; they never stayed at each other’s house overnight. Kodie also said that if both are in each other’s rooms, then they follow the open-door policy. She never travels alone with Brian. She always takes the kids along with her.

Kodie and Brian met in the year 2006; and after dating for five years, the duo got married in 2011.

