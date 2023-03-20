There are probably more lemons in a refrigerator door in Indian households than in a lemonade, though most of them are half-cut never to be used again. Do you also have the same thing occurring at your place? A Desi user recently took to social media to enquire about the same with a tweet that read, “Do refrigerator doors in all Indian houses have a half lemon & half tomato lying in the space adjacent to the egg tray?” This made Indians resonate with him in all senses, prompting them to list more items that are a must-find in a brown household’s fridge door.

Taking to Twitter, a user named Sandeep Thapar posted this query while stating that he also has some oregano and chilli flakes sachets, that come for ‘free’ with a pizza, dumped in the fridge’s side door. His list kept getting bigger and wider in the comment section as users kept sharing about different kinds of things that one can find in a typical Indian fridge. From cheese slices, half-sliced onions, garlic pieces, chutney packets, ketchup sachets, to eyedrops and even ‘pudin hara’ (a medicinal liquid used for curing gas, acidity, stomach ache, etc.), users noted the common consumables that fit in this scenario of a Desi abode.

Do refrigerator doors in all Indian houses have a half lemon & half tomato lying in the space adjacent to the egg tray?PS : mine also has hundreds of Oregano & chilly flake pkts that come free with pizzas! — Sandeep Thapar (@sandythapar) March 20, 2023

indian thing. Thousands of salute to Indian house wives. The multiplier effect of this would run in saving in excess of 1lac of crore in a year.— Ajay pareek (@ajaypask) March 20, 2023

Chutney packets that come with dhokla, samosa, kachori— bharat mayekar (@bharat232) March 20, 2023

Yes , not tomatoes but half lemons are there most of the times. Oregano and chilli flakes sachets , I always keep over the fridge coz they don’t require lower temperature.— Mohammed Asif (@Mohamme70803146) March 20, 2023

Peeled onions, cheese slices in my case in addition to lemon and tomatoes.— Shahab Jafri (@ShahabJafri55) March 20, 2023

Same with us Sir. I think you are right , most households would have these in their fridge doorsWe also have eye drops and pudin hara — Ajay Malik (@ajaymalikTM) March 20, 2023

No doubt, users found the tweet too relatable to be missed with some calling it a ‘beauty’ and ‘highlight’ of an ‘Indianised’ fridge. “Are you explaining state of my fridge, Sir… It’s like true item wise and sequence wise,” mentioned a user while another one commented, “Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki (Tale of every house)”.

Are you explaining state of my fridge , Sir.. It’s like true item wise and sequence wise— Anirudh K Sharma (@anijsw) March 20, 2023

Absolutely. That is the beauty and highlight of an Indian refrigerator— Kamini Kulshreshtha (@kamini081) March 20, 2023

absolutely… Plus oranges which have shrunken to lemons sizes…— Fan (@Umars1411) March 20, 2023

One such user also asked if this is a ‘genetic’ Indian thing that we’ve acquired over time and another comment that read, “Proof that you are an Indian” probably summed up the claim. In a true sense, Indians always prove to be beyond the usual with their resourcefulness, frugality, and ‘Jugaadu’ attitude perfectly defining their Desiness!

Is this a genetic thing? How else did we acquire this trend?— ದಿಪು (@dipunair) March 20, 2023

Proof that you are an Indian.— SoulCurry (@CurriedSoul) March 20, 2023

So, what is your addition to the list?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here